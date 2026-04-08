HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex cheers Iran war ceasefire, jumps 2,775 points

Wed, 08 April 2026
Share:
09:48
image
Stock markets cheer US-Iran ceasefire: Sensex jumps 2,775.73 points to 77,392.31 in early trade; Nifty surges 815.2 points to 23,938.85.

This comes after Iran's Supreme National Security Council claimed "historic victory" after US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran and agreed to a two-week double-sided ceasefire. According to Press TV, the Supreme National Security Council claimed that nearly all of Iran's objectives of the war have been achieved.

Yesterday, the domestic equity markets witnessed a highly volatile session on Tuesday, opening in the red amid selling pressure but recovering sharply by the close, supported by gains in IT and metal stocks. The benchmark indices ended the session on a strong note, with the Nifty closing at 23,015.90, up 155.40 points or 0.68 per cent. The BSE Sensex also surged by 509.73 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 74,616.58.


TOP STORIES

LIVE! US will hang around after ceasefire: Trump
LIVE! US will hang around after ceasefire: Trump

Israel backs Iran truce, refuses to halt Hezbollah ops
Israel backs Iran truce, refuses to halt Hezbollah ops

Israel will continue its offensive in South Lebanon aimed at neutralising the threat from Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

End sanctions, accept N-programme: Iran's 10-point plan
End sanctions, accept N-programme: Iran's 10-point plan

Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says forms the basis of a complete resolution.

Pakistan Brokers Ceasefire In Iran War
Pakistan Brokers Ceasefire In Iran War

'On behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I express gratitude and appreciation for my dear brothers HE Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif and HE Field Marshal Munir for their tireless efforts to end the war in the region.'

Iran Claims 'Historic Victory' After US Ceasefire Agreement
Iran Claims 'Historic Victory' After US Ceasefire Agreement

Following a US agreement to a ceasefire, Iran claims victory and outlines conditions for a lasting peace deal, including control over the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of sanctions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO