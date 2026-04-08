Sensex cheers Iran war ceasefire, jumps 2,775 points





Yesterday, the domestic equity markets witnessed a highly volatile session on Tuesday, opening in the red amid selling pressure but recovering sharply by the close, supported by gains in IT and metal stocks. The benchmark indices ended the session on a strong note, with the Nifty closing at 23,015.90, up 155.40 points or 0.68 per cent. The BSE Sensex also surged by 509.73 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 74,616.58.









This comes after Iran's Supreme National Security Council claimed "historic victory" after US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran and agreed to a two-week double-sided ceasefire. According to Press TV, the Supreme National Security Council claimed that nearly all of Iran's objectives of the war have been achieved.