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Saradha scam accused Suditpa Sen gets bail, paves way for release after 13 years

Wed, 08 April 2026
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The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted bail to multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam accused Sudipta Sen in the last two of the 300-odd criminal cases against him, paving the way for his release from jail after 13 years. 

A division bench of the high court granted bail to Sen in two cases pertaining to the Barasat police station in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Sen has already been granted bail in all the other cases registered against him, including four criminal cases by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court directed that Sen be released upon furnishing a bond of Rs 5,000 with two sureties of like amount each, one of whom must be local. Sen was arrested in April 2013 in Jammu and Kashmir after financial misappropriations to the tune of hundreds of crores of rupees were unravelled. -- PTI

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