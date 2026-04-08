Pawan Khera moves Telangana HC for anticipatory bail in Assam case

21:50





Khera, who showed his residential address in Hyderabad, requested the court to release him on bail in the event of his arrest.





The petition was filed on April 7.





The Congress leader had alleged on April 5 that Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has multiple passports and foreign property, which were not declared in the chief minister's election affidavit.





Khera named the DCP Guwahati Crime Branch P S and the Telangana government as respondents to the petition.





An Assam police team had earlier visited the Delhi residence of Khera for questioning in connection with the case. -- PTI

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday moved the Telangana high court seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed against him by the Assam government in connection with his allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.