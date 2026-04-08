Pause, not end of war: Iran Supreme Leader

09:26

agreement with the United States on a two-week ceasefire, according to media reports. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has directed all military units to cease fire following Tehran'son a two-week ceasefire, according to media reports.





However, the Iranian leadership made it clear that the halt in hostilities should not be construed as the end of the conflict.





In a statement broadcast on the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei said the ceasefire was temporary and issued strict instructions to all branches of the armed forces to comply with the order.





"This is not the end of the war, but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader's order and cease their fire," he said in the televised message, as reported by NDTV.





The development comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington, DC with both sides signalling a pause in direct military engagement even as broader hostilities remain unresolved. -- Agencies