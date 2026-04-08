Pak announces two-day holiday in Islamabad in view of US-Iran talks

22:20





The Islamabad district administration announced local holidays in the capital on April 9 (Thursday) and 10 (Friday), deputy commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon said.





"Local Holidays Announced in Islamabad -- 9th & 10th April," he said in a post on X.





He also shared the notification by the office of the Islamabad district magistrate.





However, the deputy commissioner added that essential services will remain operational, which include the Capital Development Authority, the Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Islamabad police, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and hospitals.





"Citizens are advised to plan their activities accordingly. Thank you," he said. -- PTI

Pakistan authorities on Wednesday announced a two-day holiday in the national capital ahead of the planned peace talks between the US and Iran on Friday.