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Only US terms will shape Iran talks: Trump

Wed, 08 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran following the ceasefire would be conducted on a defined set of terms, warning against unauthorised claims about the process. 

"There is only one group of meaningful 'POINTS' that are acceptable to the United States, and we will be discussing them behind closed doors during these Negotiations," he said in a post on Truth Social. 

He also dismissed external communications on the talks, stating, "Numerous Agreements, Lists, and Letters are being sent out by people that have absolutely nothing to do with the U.S.A. / Iran Negotiation' they are total Fraudsters, Charlatans, and WORSE." 

They will be rapidly exposed after the US federal investigation is completed, Trump said. 

"These are the POINTS that are the basis on which we agreed to a CEASEFIRE. It is something that is reasonable, and can easily be dispensed with. It's very much like Fake News CNN last night, headlining a "source' that had no power or authority to write a Letter claiming great authority," he said.

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