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Northern Army commander reviews security situation in north Kashmir

Wed, 08 April 2026
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Northern Army commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma Wednesday reviewed the security situation, and the operational preparedness of the force in Kashmir. 

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, #ArmyCdrNC, visited hinterland formations and units in #NorthKashmir and reviewed their operational readiness," Army's Northern Command said in a post on X. 

It said the Army Commander was briefed on the prevailing security situation, with focused discussions on synergy across agencies. 

"The Army Commander appreciated the troops for their dedication and commitment towards keeping the region free of #Terror and ensuring peace & stability," the Army added. -- PTI

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