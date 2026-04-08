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No gas, fuel paucity; saw 95% online LPG booking: Govt

Wed, 08 April 2026
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The ministry of petroleum, in a press conference on Wednesday, said that there is sufficient availability of liquefied petroleum gas and other fuels such as petrol and diesel despite tensions in West Asia, and the government has ensured consistent supply throughout the crisis by prioritising domestic consumers for the supply of LPG. 

During the inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, added that commercial LPG was delivered in a calibrated manner and the supplies were regulated to prioritise supplies to domestic consumers. 

About 95 percent bookings of LPG cylinders are being made online and 91 percent of the refill deliveries are ensured through the delivery authentication code, which reflects that there was no diversion in deliveries. 

The ministry said that nearly 17000 cylinders have been surrendered since the government took initiatives and encouraged consumers to adopt piped natural gas connections. 

"Since March 2026, around 3,87,000 PNG connections were issued and nearly 4,21,000 new consumers registered for new PNG connections," she said. 

The ministry further assured all Indian refineries are operating at their maximum capacities and there is no shortage of petrol and diesel. -- ANI

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