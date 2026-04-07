MP court grants divorce to rape convict Narayan Sai's wife, orders Rs 2 cr alimony

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Narayan Sai is lodged in a jail in Surat district of Gujarat after being sentenced to life imprisonment in a rape case and the April 2 order by the court dissolves his 18-year-old marriage.





Anuragchandra Goyal, the lawyer representing Narayan Sai's Indore-based wife, Janaki Harpalani, told reporters his client had filed a divorce petition in the local family court in 2018, alleging mental cruelty and other charges against her husband, and seeking a lumpsum maintenance of Rs 5 crore.





According to Goyal, although Narayan Sai denied these allegations in the court, his client presented "solid documentary evidence" in the divorce petition filed against her husband.





"After hearing arguments from both parties, a family court judge approved the petition on April 2 and ordered that Narayan Sai pay a permanent maintenance amount of Rs 2 crore to Janaki within three months," the lawyer said.





Goyal said the couple got married in 2008 and has no children. -- PTI

An Indore family court has granted a divorce decree to the wife of Narayan Sai, rape convict and jailed son of self-proclaimed godman Asaram, and ordered him to pay her a permanent maintenance of Rs 2 crore within three months, the woman's lawyer said on Tuesday.