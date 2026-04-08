Meat shops to be shifted outside municipal limits in Haridwar; traders oppose

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A proposal to shift raw meat shops outside the municipal limits was approved during a board meeting.





Under this plan, around 56 shops will be constructed in the Sarai area, where all raw meat vendors will be relocated.





The decision has been taken considering major religious gatherings in Haridwar, such as the Kumbh Mela and the Kanwar Yatra, along with other spiritual events.





Haridwar Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar said, "A ban on the sale of raw meat from the Municipal area has been passed by the board. In that, our old by-laws were amended, and the new by-laws were put in front of the board. The amendment in the by-laws is that earlier, in some areas, this ban was not there, like in the Jaunapur area. Now, by expanding this ban, it has been done in the entire Municipal area for the sale of raw meat. In that, all the shops will be shifted." -- ANI

The Municipal Corporation has decided to relocate meat shops from the Jwalapur area in view of upcoming religious events in Haridwar.