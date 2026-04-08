Manipur: Death toll in firing by security forces rises to three, 30 injured

23:13





The Manipur Police also revised the number of injured in the incident, increasing it to 30.





A large number of youths and women were holding a protest against the killing of two children in a bomb attack by suspected militants in the Moirang Tronglaobi area on Tuesday, when the situation turned violent.





In a statement, police said security forces resorted to firing when the around 500-strong mob tried to force their way into the CRPF camp at Gelmol village in Bishnupur district.





The security force tried to pacify the mob, but they started burning the vehicles and other properties of the security forces, it said.





"As the mob tried to force its way into the camp, security forces opened fire," police said, adding three people died while 30 were injured.





It all started with suspected militants hurling a bomb at a house in Moirang Tronglaobi on Tuesday, killing a five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister and injuring their mother, when all of them were sleeping. -- PTI

The death toll in the firing by security forces when a mob tried to storm a CRPF camp in Manipur's Bishnupur district during a protest a day ago rose to three on Wednesday, the police said.