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Kidnapped US journalist freed in Iraq

Wed, 08 April 2026
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United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced the release of kidnapped American journalist Shelly Kittleson from Iraq.

Rubio said that they were further working to ensure Kittleson's departure from Iraq.

In a post on X, he said, 'I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organization Kata'ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq. The US Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, US personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and our Iraqi partners, for their assistance in securing her release.'

Rubio said that the administration led by US President Donald Trump will not tolerate such instances involving US nationals.

'This resolution reflects the Trump Administration's steadfast commitment to the safety and security of American citizens, no matter where they are in the world. Under President Trump, the wrongful detention or kidnapping of U.S. nationals will not be tolerated. We will continue to use every tool to bring Americans home and to hold accountable those responsible. We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq,' he stated.

Shelly Kittleson, an American freelance journalist and contributor to Al-Monitor, was abducted in Baghdad, with the US Department of State confirming it is investigating the case and noting that she had previously been warned about security risks in the region.

Dylan Johnson, an assistant secretary of state for global public affairs, confirmed in a post on X, 'The U.S. Department of State is aware of the reported kidnapping of an American journalist in Baghdad, Iraq.' -- ANI

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