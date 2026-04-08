HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala polls: Cong levels vote-for-cash allegation in Palakkad; BJP denies

Wed, 08 April 2026
Share:
19:33
image
Congress alleged that Sobha Surendran, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate of the Palakkad constituency in Kerala, was "caught red-handed distributing" cash to voters ahead of April 9 elections to the state assembly.

Surendran denied the allegations, calling them "fabricated" to defeat her.

She alleged that a local Congress leader and a journalist of a TV channel were behind the allegations, and she would be filing a police case against them.

The BJP leader claimed that a video aired on TV channels, showing some women "offering something" to an elderly woman in her constituency, was wrongly projected by the Congress and the journalist to allege that she offered money for votes.

Visuals aired on TV channels show a woman offering something to the elderly woman, and thereafter, another group goes to her and opens her hand to reveal a small roll of Rs 500 currency notes.

Based on the video, it was alleged that the elderly woman was given money by someone in the BJP candidate's campaign team.

However, the elderly woman denied having received any money, but admitted to having asked for Rs 5,000 for buying medicines.

The visuals also showed Surendran getting out of her car and arguing with a few men who had shot the video, questioning how they could take her visuals without her permission.

Surendran claimed that she got out of the car as one of the men made "sexually harassing gestures" at her. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Iran begged for ceasefire....,' claims US war secretary
LIVE! 'Iran begged for ceasefire....,' claims US war secretary

IPL 2026 DC vs GT Updates: Capitals opt to bowl vs Titans
IPL 2026 DC vs GT Updates: Capitals opt to bowl vs Titans

Trump warns of 50% tariff on nation arming Iran post truce
Trump warns of 50% tariff on nation arming Iran post truce

Hours after ceasefire, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned against any country supplying military weapons to the Islamic Republic, stating that he would impose a 50 percent tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

Vance to lead US-Iran talks in Islamabad on April 10
Vance to lead US-Iran talks in Islamabad on April 10

The meeting follows a ceasefire agreement that was announced and welcomed by Shehbaz Sharif, who also extended invitations to both delegations for further negotiations.

Iran War: 'What Makes Both Sides Trust Pakistan'?
Iran War: 'What Makes Both Sides Trust Pakistan'?

'American stature has been reduced because they have not been able to achieve their aims.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO