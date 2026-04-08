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Kerala girl goes missing in Karnataka falls, search underway

Wed, 08 April 2026
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A search operation was launched after a class 10 student from Kerala went missing during a family trip to Manikyadhara Falls in the Chandradrona hill range, the police said on Wednesday.

The girl was part of a group of around 40 relatives who had travelled from Palakkad, officials added.

According to police, she went missing at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday while at the falls with her family. The family searched for her until about 8 pm before informing the authorities.

After receiving the report, police and forest department personnel launched a search operation in the area, a senior officer said. 

The search continued through the night, he added.

Thermal drones were deployed to locate the girl until around 4.30 am.

Disaster management teams joined the operation on Wednesday morning, and the search is ongoing, the officer said.

He noted that the area is usually crowded and expressed hope that the girl would be found soon. -- PTI

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