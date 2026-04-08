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J-K: L-G sacks 2 govt employees over 'terror' links

Wed, 08 April 2026
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17:31
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/File image
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha/File image
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has terminated the services of two government employees as part of his "zero-tolerance to terror" policy, officials said on Wednesday. 

The dismissed employees have been identified as Farhat Ali Khanday and Mohammad Shafi Dar, the officials said. 

They said the dismissals were executed under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution and are part of the ongoing drive to root out terrorists embedded in the government machinery. 

While Khanday was working as Class-IV employee in education department in Ramban district, Dar was working as a Class-IV employee in rural development department in Bandipora. -- PTI

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