Iran on the rescue of US journalist Kittleson...

10:18





The post is in reference to news announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the release of kidnapped American journalist Shelly Kittleson from Iraq.





Rubio said that they were further working to ensure Kittleson's departure from Iraq.





In a post on X, he said, "I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organization Kata'ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq.





The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, U.S. personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and our Iraqi partners, for their assistance in securing her release."

Iran in Russia shares this image alongside on X and posts: "The US operation in Iran was aimed at accessing a nuclear site, not rescuing the pilot. The operation ended in a humiliating defeat for the US. Passport left behind by an American."