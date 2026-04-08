Iran halts Hormuz movement after Israel's Lebanon strike

22:03





As reported by IRNA, Iran has halted the passage of oil tankers through the strategic waterway following Israeli strikes on Lebanon, raising fresh concerns over global energy supply routes.





Despite the ceasefire agreement announced by Trump on Tuesday, Israel has continued its military operations in Lebanon.





According to Al Jazeera, citing Lebanon's health ministry, at least 89 people have been killed and over 800 injured in Israeli attacks across the country on Wednesday.





The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed that the strikes were part of a major coordinated operation targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.





In a statement shared on Telegram, the IDF said it carried out its largest coordinated strike since the start of Operation "Roaring Lion", hitting more than 100 Hezbollah command centres and military sites across Beirut, the Beqaa Valley and southern Lebanon.





IDF Chief of the General Staff, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, said, "We will continue striking the Hezbollah terror organisation and will utilise every operational opportunity. We will not compromise the security of the residents of northern Israel. We will continue to strike with determination."





According to the IDF, the targets included intelligence command centres, headquarters used for planning attacks, and infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's missile and naval capabilities, as well as assets of its elite Radwan Force and aerial units.





The military said the operation was based on precise intelligence and had been planned over several weeks. -- ANI

The fragile ceasefire in West Asia between the US and Iran to halt the hostilities in the region for two weeks faces renewed uncertainty as Tehran reportedly moved to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz once again due to Israel's intensified offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to Iranian state media Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), which US President Trump says was "not included" as part of the ceasefire deal.