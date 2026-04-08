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'Iran did not want this war; it was imposed'

Wed, 08 April 2026
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Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, on Wednesday said that the US attacked Iran more than 10,000 times, targeting air forces and missiles. 

Ilahi, in a conversation with ANI, said that they did not want to be in conflict with any of its neighbours. But the US was using its bases in the Arab countries to attack Iran. 

"Iran and the United States have agreed to a ceasefire for two weeks. We did not want this war; it was imposed on Iran. Those who initiated it thought they could finish everything within three days, but they eventually realized that attacking Iranian civilians and homes was a big mistake. According to their own statements, America attacked Iran more than 10,000 times, targeting air forces and missiles," he said. 

Ilahi further said that Iran only attacked American bases in those countries and never targeted civilians. "We did not want any conflict with our neighbors in Arab countries. However, America did not target us from Washington or New York; they used these countries against us. For example, missiles that hit the Minab school, killing 170 innocent girls, came from Arab countries. There is evidence for this, which even European countries have acknowledged. We only attacked American bases in those countries and never targeted civilians. We hope for good relationships with them and hope they understand that America cannot bring them peace. Iran is now stronger than before. If they want to start again, we will create a resurrection. That is final," he said. 

Ilahi said that when the US threatened to destroy 7,000 years of Iranian civilization, it showed they do not understand Iran or humanity. "When they threatened to destroy 7,000 years of Iranian civilization, it showed they do not understand Iran or humanity. Since the beginning of this aggression, Iranians have gathered in the streets. 

When it became clear that America wanted to attack our bridges, mosques, hospitals, and universities, people gathered at those sites, ready to protect our infrastructure with their lives," he said. Ilahi further said that Iran was determined- if the US and Israel attacked Iran's refineries, there would be no others left to work. -- ANI

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