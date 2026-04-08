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'Iran begged for ceasefire....,' claims US war secretary

Wed, 08 April 2026
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US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/Reuters
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo/Reuters
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday claimed that Tehran "begged" for a truce, maintaining that Washington achieved a "decisive military victory" during 'Operation Epic Fury.'

Briefing journalists at the White House after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, Hegseth maintained that the American military had delivered a devastating strike against Iran's strategic assets via a massive aerial campaign.

"President Trump forged this moment. Iran begged for this ceasefire, and we all know it...Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield...Operation Epic Fury decimated Iran's military and rendered it combat-ineffective for years to come," he said.

He noted that American forces launched hundreds of attacks within a few hours.

"We conducted 800 strikes on Tuesday night, destroying Iran's defence industrial base. Iran's factories have been razed to the ground," he remarked.

Hegseth claimed that Iran's new Supreme Leader "is wounded and disfigured," referring to Mojtaba Khamenei, though he did not offer additional evidence to support the claim.

He noted that the extensive damage to Tehran's military infrastructure has significantly altered the regional balance of power. -- ANI

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