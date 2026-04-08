India-Egypt joint special forces exercise 'Cyclone' to be held from tomorrow

21:14

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The Indian Army contingent has departed for Egypt to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Egypt joint special forces exercise 'Cyclone', the defence ministry said.





The drill is scheduled to be conducted at Anshas.





"The exercise is a continuation of the growing military cooperation between India and Egypt and follows the successful conduct of the previous edition in India. The Indian contingent, comprising 25 personnel from Special Forces units, will train alongside their Egyptian counterparts in a realistic operational environment," the defence ministry said in a statement in New Delhi.





The exercise aims to enhance joint mission planning capabilities and improve interoperability through the exchange of best practices in special operations, the officials said.





The participating troops will undertake a series of training activities focussed on special operational tactics, techniques and procedures in desert and semi-desert terrain.





The joint exercise will also facilitate mutual exchange of professional expertise and provide an opportunity to strengthen bonds of camaraderie, while fostering greater understanding of each other's military traditions and cultures, it said. -- PTI

A military exercise will take place from April 9-17 between the troops of India and Egypt with an aim to enhance joint mission planning capabilities and improve interoperability through the exchange of best practices in special operations, officials said on Wednesday.