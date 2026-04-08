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Haryana enhances quota for ex-Agniveers to 20%

Wed, 08 April 2026
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The Haryana cabinet on Wednesday decided to enhance the existing 10 percent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers to 20 percent in the services or posts under the state government. 

To facilitate rehabilitation and gainful employment of ex-Agniveers and optimally utilise their skill set in uniformed and security-related services, Haryana has approved the Agniveer Policy, 2024, an official statement said after a meeting of the state cabinet in Chandigarh. 

The cabinet meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. 

According to an official statement, the state cabinet approved the Agniveer Policy and decided to enhance the existing 10 percent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers to 20 percent in the services/posts under the Haryana government, namely Forest Guard (Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department), Warder (Prison Department) and Mining Guard (Department of Mines and Geology). 

Notably, the state government had earlier provided 10 percent horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers who are domicile of Haryana in certain Group 'C' posts, including Forest Guard, Warder and Mining Guard. 

Subsequently, the Union home ministry had advised enhancement of reservation for ex-Agniveers from 10 percent to 20 percent in recruitments to various categories of services/posts where their specialised military training, physical fitness, discipline and field experience can be effectively utilised, the statement said. -- PTI

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