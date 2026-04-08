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Gold climbs Rs 3,007 to Rs 1.53 lakh/10g

Wed, 08 April 2026
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Gold prices jumped Rs 3,007 to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Wednesday due to increased buying on the back of a weak US dollar and relief sentiment after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for June delivery appreciated by Rs 3,007, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,53,296 per 10 grams. Gold prices were supported by a weaker US dollar after President Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, averting imminent military escalation, Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

The decision to suspend strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure came just hours before a key deadline, easing geopolitical tensions and improving overall market sentiment, he added. -- PTI

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