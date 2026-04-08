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Crude oil futures crashes 6% amid US-Iran ceasefire

Wed, 08 April 2026
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@Iran_in_India shared this image on X: 'Bow down to the Iranian civilization'
@Iran_in_India shared this image on X: 'Bow down to the Iranian civilization'
Crude oil prices retreated sharply on Wednesday crashing by 6 per cent to hit their lower circuit level in futures trade, tracking weak global benchmarks after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire. 

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), crude oil futures for the April delivery slumped by Rs 640, or 6 per cent, to Rs 10,029 per barrel -- its lower circuit limit. 

Similarly, the May contract declined by Rs 565, or 6 per cent, to Rs 8,860 per barrel, also hitting its lower circuit limit amid aggressive selling as easing tensions reduced fears of supply disruptions. 

Globally, oil prices retreated after the ceasefire announcement between the US and Iran, which is expected to restore supply flows through the Strait of Hormuz - a key transit route for nearly one-fifth of global oil shipments.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for May delivery tumbled by USD 17.11, or 15.15 per cent, to USD 95.84 per barrel, while Brent oil for June contract plunged by USD 14.52, or 13.29 per cent, to USD 94.75 per barrel in New York. Analysts said crude prices cooled after geopolitical risk premiums unwound following the easing of tensions in West Asia. -- PTI

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