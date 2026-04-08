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Caring for Indians my responsibility: Iran rep in India

Wed, 08 April 2026
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14:44
Kashmiris have been donating for the Iranian cause
Kashmiris have been donating for the Iranian cause
Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, on Wednesday said that when the conflict intensified, Iran also worked closely with the Indian embassy in Tehran to support students and visitors.

Ilahi, in a conversation with ANI, said that taking care of Indian brothers and sisters is his responsibility. "When this conflict intensified, I worked to ensure about 3,000 students from Tehran and other cities, mostly in medical sciences, were moved to safe accommodations. We also worked closely with the Indian embassy in Tehran to support students and visitors. About 400 visitors were provided with accommodation and meals before I supported their travel to Armenia and then back to India. Taking care of our Indian brothers and sisters is my responsibility," he said. 

Ilahi recounted the conversations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iran's leadership. "The Prime Minister of India had successful conversations with our President, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India has also spoken with our Foreign Minister several times. I cannot find the words to express the value of the Indian people," he said. Ilahi further heaped praise on Indians' gentility and said that India always stood with justice. 

"They possess such loyalty, kindness, and humanity. I recently spoke with a Hindu professor who said that while we are not neighbors or of the same religion, they support us because they realize we are right. Throughout history, India has stood with justice and humanity. I congratulate our brothers and sisters in India for being such extraordinary people; words are limited in describing them," he said.

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