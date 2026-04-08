BJP flags 'suspicious' circumstances in Kerala trekker case, seeks probe

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Members of the BJP's Kodagu unit lodged a complaint at the Napoklu police station, seeking a probe and stating that the case appeared suspicious.





Sharanya, who had gone on a trek to Tadiandamol hill near Kakkabbe, went missing and was later found on Sunday following a search operation by the police, forest department, and residents.





Kodagu BJP leader P Danoj submitted a complaint to the Station House Officer, seeking a proper investigation into the case.





Speaking on the occasion, he said the behaviour of Sharanya, who was found on the fourth day, had raised suspicions.





"It is impossible for anyone to survive in a dense forest for four days without food. Maoist activities are taking place in several areas, and this case has further raised suspicion," he said.





He demanded that the police conduct a thorough investigation and inform the public of the truth.





Napoklu BJP Shakti Kendra president Ambikaryappa alleged that Sharanya's disappearance could be a "publicity stunt". -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into the case of Kerala trekker GS Sharanya, who went missing for three days and was later found.