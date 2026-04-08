HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP flags 'suspicious' circumstances in Kerala trekker case, seeks probe

Wed, 08 April 2026
Share:
20:10
File image
File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday demanded a thorough investigation into the case of Kerala trekker GS  Sharanya, who went missing for three days and was later found.

Members of the BJP's Kodagu unit lodged a complaint at the Napoklu police station, seeking a probe and stating that the case appeared suspicious.

Sharanya, who had gone on a trek to Tadiandamol hill near Kakkabbe, went missing and was later found on Sunday following a search operation by the police, forest department, and residents.

Kodagu BJP leader P Danoj submitted a complaint to the Station House Officer, seeking a proper investigation into the case.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the behaviour of Sharanya, who was found on the fourth day, had raised suspicions.

"It is impossible for anyone to survive in a dense forest for four days without food. Maoist activities are taking place in several areas, and this case has further raised suspicion," he said.

He demanded that the police conduct a thorough investigation and inform the public of the truth.

Napoklu BJP Shakti Kendra president Ambikaryappa alleged that Sharanya's disappearance could be a "publicity stunt". -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Iran begged for ceasefire....,' claims US war secretary
LIVE! 'Iran begged for ceasefire....,' claims US war secretary

IPL 2026 DC vs GT Updates: Buttler departs; Titans 2 down
IPL 2026 DC vs GT Updates: Buttler departs; Titans 2 down

Trump warns of 50% tariff on nation arming Iran post truce
Trump warns of 50% tariff on nation arming Iran post truce

Hours after ceasefire, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned against any country supplying military weapons to the Islamic Republic, stating that he would impose a 50 percent tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

Vance to lead US-Iran talks in Islamabad on April 10
Vance to lead US-Iran talks in Islamabad on April 10

The meeting follows a ceasefire agreement that was announced and welcomed by Shehbaz Sharif, who also extended invitations to both delegations for further negotiations.

Iran War: 'What Makes Both Sides Trust Pakistan'?
Iran War: 'What Makes Both Sides Trust Pakistan'?

'American stature has been reduced because they have not been able to achieve their aims.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO