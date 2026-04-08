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Baramati bypoll: Sunetra Pawar speaks to Maha Cong chief for unopposed election

Wed, 08 April 2026
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Maharashtra deputy CM and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Wednesday spoke to state Congress head Harshwardhan Sapkal and requested him to ensure that his party's candidate withdraws his nomination against her in the Baramati assembly bypoll, sources said. 

The phone conversation comes on the eve of the last day for withdrawal of forms for the April 23 bypoll in which Congress has fielded Akash More against Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who represented the Baramati constituency. 

Notably, this is the second time she has spoken to Sapkal since April 6, requesting him to ensure an unopposed election. 

The Congress is likely to take a call on the candidature on Thursday morning, sources said. 

Earlier in the day, Sunetra Pawar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the strategy and campaign for the bypoll. Sources said Fadnavis assured Sunetra Pawar of full support from the BJP as an "elder brother". 

The meeting discussed campaigning and strategy for the bypoll, which became necessary after the then deputy CM Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash. He had represented the constituency eight times. -- PTI

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