9.50 lakh voters to decide fate of 294 candidates in Pondy

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The polling will begin at 7 am in Puducherry and its enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam which together have 30 Assembly seats.





The Union Territory has 1,099 polling stations and of them 209 have been identified as vulnerable, Jawahar told media.





Thirty polling stations would be managed exclusively by women staff and 15 booths would be operated by young officers.





Two polling stations would be operated by persons with disabilities, he added.





The union territory has as many as 24,919 new voters, he said.





The Chief Electoral Officer said senior citizens and differently-abled voters would be assisted by volunteers at the booths to reach the polling stations to cast their votes and also for their safe return to their homes.





Wheelchairs will be available.





The election authorities have engaged 2,200 young voters to take care of them, he said.





Jawahar said that deployment of drones for monitoring purposes had been of help to track persons indulging in activities that tarnished fair poll.





He said cash and liquor were seized after drone surveillance was conducted.





A total of Rs 77.25 lakh was seized at various points and liquor worth Rs 68.50 lakh was also seized. -- PTI

Around 9.50 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 294 candidates in the Assembly elections in Puducherry on April 9 and all arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of polls, CEO P Jawahar said in Puducherry on Wednesday.