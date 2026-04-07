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2 cops suspended over Delhi assembly security breach

Wed, 08 April 2026
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The Delhi police on Tuesday night placed two officers of its security unit under suspension following prima facie findings in connection with the Delhi Vidhan Sabha security breach incident, according to an official statement.

"On the basis of prima facie findings, a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the security unit of the Delhi Police have been put under suspension in connection with the Vidhan Sabha incident," the statement read.

Further enquiry into the matter is underway, it added.

Meanwhile, officials have recommended to conduct of regular monthly mock drills and the installation of an integrated alarm system with centralised control to senior officials to ensure swift and coordinated response in emergencies following the security breach, sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a joint security review closed door meeting in the assembly.

The sources added that the proposed measures, including periodic drills and a centralised alarm system, are aimed at strengthening preparedness and plugging gaps in the security apparatus exposed during the breach. -- PTI

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