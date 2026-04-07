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Zero FIR in Ajit Pawar plane crash case sent to CID, says Rohit Pawar

Tue, 07 April 2026
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NCP-SP leader Rohit Pawar on Tuesday met Maharashtra director general of police Sadanand Date over the probe into the air crash that killed then NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and said he was informed that the Zero FIR lodged by him has been forwarded to the state CID. 

He requested Date to ensure a thorough and unbiased probe into the January 28 plane crash in Baramati, he told reporters. 

He met Date as there was confusion over whether the First Investigation Report registered by him in Karnataka had been formally accepted by Maharashtra police or not, said the NCP MLA. 

Date told him that the FIR has been sent to the Crime Investigation Department and the further course of action will be decided after a proper inquiry, said Pawar. 

"It looks like the FIR hasn't been (yet) accepted," he added. 

The probe into Ajit Pawar's death must examine all angles, including the financial transactions of some persons and other issues raised by social activist Anjali Damania, he further said. 

"We want a proper, comprehensive investigation, not a routine inquiry," Pawar said. -- PTI

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