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'You will suffer an unforgettable hit,' Iran hits back at Trump

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Htting back, Iran warned on Tuesday that the United States and its allies face a massive strike from its ancient civilisation. 

The Iranian embassy in South Africa posted the threat on X following warnings from US President Donald Trump. 

This exchange escalates the military standoff as the deadline for strikes against Tehran approaches. 

"Trump told: 'A whole civilization will die tonight',' the Iranian embassy in South Africa said in a post on X. 

"You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilization of Iran," the embassy stated. 

Trump earlier signalled a major shift in the regional conflict through a series of blunt statements. 

He used his Truth Social platform to warn of total destruction while suggesting a power transition in Iran. 

The President claimed a desire to avoid conflict but predicted a grim outcome for the nation. 

"A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote. 

The US President's comments followed reports of American strikes on Kharg Island and other Iranian strategic sites. 

Officials said the military action targets critical infrastructure to weaken Tehran's regional influence. 

Both nations remain on high alert as the situation moves toward full-scale war.

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