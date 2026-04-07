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Trump warns: 'A whole civilisation will die tonight'

Tue, 07 April 2026
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US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of a potential civilisational collapse while expressing reluctant hope for transformative change as the ultimatum given by him will end soon. 

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, he suggests that longstanding cycles of "extortion, corruption, and death' may soon end following what he describes as a "complete and total regime change.'

"A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he said.   

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