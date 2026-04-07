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TN: Nomination papers of TVK candidates rejected in Edappadi constituency

Tue, 07 April 2026
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In a setback for the Vijay-led TVK's bid to contest all 234 assembly constituencies, the nomination papers of both the party's main and dummy candidates for the Edappadi assembly constituency were rejected during scrutiny on Tuesday, election officials said. 

According to official sources, the papers filed by TVK candidate T Arun Kumar were rejected by the returning officer following the verification process. 

RO S Natarajan told PTI that they rejected both the TVK applications as they were incomplete. 

"We need 10 proposers. While one application had seven, the other had eight," he added. 

The development comes amid a string of procedural hurdles faced by actor-politician Vijay's party on its electoral debut. Edappadi is the home turf of AIADMK General Secretary and former CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, who will be contesting from there. 

With TVK out of the fray, the contest in Edappadi has effectively turned into a direct face-off between the AIADMK heavyweight and DMK's Kasi C. 

The day also witnessed high drama in other constituencies during the scrutiny phase. -- PTI

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