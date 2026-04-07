Strikes on Iran's infra may hurt civilians more: Report

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The authors argued that targeting civilian infrastructure is not only strategically ineffective but also humanitarianly and geopolitically disastrous. Webster and Matchett point out that the Iranian military does not rely on the national civilian power grid for its core operations.





"Instead of ending the war, destroying Iran's civilian energy and water infrastructure would likely only serve to prolong and escalate the conflict," while inflicting "unprecedented" suffering on non-combatants.





"President Donald Trump has threatened to attack Iranian desalination plants, while repeating earlier warnings that the United States might bomb Iran's energy and electricity infrastructure. If the United States or Israel follow through on these attacks, it will harm Iran's critical infrastructure and civilian population, while doing little to harm the Islamic Republic's military capabilities. There are few good options in the war being waged by the United States and Israel against Iran, and striking Iranian energy and water-related infrastructure is not one of them," read the report.





Most Iranian military installations, underground missile silos, and command centres have their own dedicated, localised power sources or hardened backup systems.





"While Iran's civilian population would face grave dangers if the electricity grid -- and thus water infrastructure -- and refineries are destroyed, the ruling regime's military would face few direct setbacks. Outside of some grid-connected manufacturing facilities--which can be targeted independently, without destroying the entire power system--the Iranian military has only limited ties with the national electricity system," added the report.





Aside from a few grid-connected manufacturing facilities -- which could be targeted individually--a total grid collapse would "do little damage" to the regime's actual combat capabilities.





"Instead, like most militaries, the Iranian military primarily uses middle distillates, especially diesel and jet fuel (but Iran effectively no longer has an air force, and so has curtailed jet fuel consumption). Not only can diesel be stored for months, but the military accounts for a small fraction of Iran's total consumption of this product," read the report. "However, it would greatly harm Iranian civilians." -- ANI

A report by Joseph Webster and Ginger Matchett, published by the Atlantic Council, serves as a stark warning against the "power plant day" strategy currently being weighed by the US administration.