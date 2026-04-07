Security reviewed at Vishno Devi Shrine in J-K

20:16





Peripheral security arrangements around the shrine and adjoining areas were thoroughly evaluated to ensure a robust multi-layered security grid, a police spokesperson said.





After assuming charge as deputy inspector general of police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma visited Katra -- the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the shrine atop Trikuta hills -- to review security arrangements on the ground, particularly along the track leading to Bhawan.





The spokesperson said inspections were carried out at CRPF camps, Joint Check Points, and security pickets established along the route.





A detailed assessment of deployment at strategic and domination points was undertaken, with special emphasis on access control, surveillance, and area domination, the spokesperson said.





He said the DIG also visited police stations in Katra and Bhawan, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and Joint Control Room Bhawan.





The DIG interacted with officers and personnel, reviewed the functioning of the ICCC and CCTNS systems, and assessed the operational preparedness of the Special Operations Group, Katra, the spokesman said.





He said a meeting was also held with officers from CRPF, fire and emergency services, medical teams, disaster management authorities, and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to review coordinated security and response mechanisms. -- PTI

Authorities on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive security review at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district and directed for maintaining a high level of alertness for smooth pilgrimage, the police said.