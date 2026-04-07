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Russia, China veto UN resolution on reopening Hormuz

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Russia and China on Tuesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint through which a fifth of the global oil passes, blockaded by Iran. 

The 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the resolution proposed by Bahrain, which got 11 votes in favour, two against and two abstentions. 

The resolution could not be adopted because veto-wielding permanent members Russia and China voted against the resolution. 

Before the vote, the UAE Mission to the UN said in a post on X, "Skyrocketing food prices and fuel costs. Blocked raw materials and essential supplies. Billions of people around the world are paying more for basic commodities due to Iran's illegal actions. Now is the time for international action to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz." 

The UAE urges the UNSC to adopt the "Open the Strait" resolution and end Iran's attacks and threats to the global economy, it said. 

Bahrain, supported by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Jordan, proposed the Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz. 

Bahrain is currently president of the Council for the month of April. 

It is learnt that an initial version of the draft resolution had language that would have allowed countries "to use all necessary means" in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf and the Gulf of Oman to ensure passage in the crucial chokepoint. 

However, veto-wielding permanent members Russia, China and France are understood to have opposed approval of the use of force. -- PTI

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