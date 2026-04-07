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Rlys' Kavach Upgrade Gets Rs 1,364 Cr Push

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Indian Railways has approved multiple projects worth Rs 1,364.45 crore to strengthen safety, signalling, and communication infrastructure across its network. 

The sanctioned works include provision of Kavach on locomotives, expansion of the optical fibre cable network, and replacement of panel interlocking with electronic interlocking systems.

The ministry said in a statement that Kavach equipment, which avoids train collisions, will be installed on 232 locomotives in Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 208 crore. 

Indian Railways has also sanctioned three works in Northern Railway at a total cost of Rs 400.86 crore for strengthening communication backbone infrastructure. This will cover three works, including provision of fibre cables in Ambala, Delhi, and Lucknow divisions.         

-- Business Standard

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