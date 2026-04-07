HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Right time to hand over reins of Air India: Campbell Wilson

Tue, 07 April 2026
Share:
15:01
image
Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Tuesday told the staff that it was the right time to hand over the reins for the airline's next phase of growth. Wilson, who has decided to resign, has been at the helm for four years since mid-2022 and will remain with the airline to ensure a smooth succession. 

"I am incredibly proud of what you have achieved, especially in the face of unprecedented headwinds in the form of aircraft delivery and supply chain challenges, two wars, crippling airspace closures and fuel prices and, most acutely, tragedy," Wilson said. He said that it was the right time to hand over the reins of the airline. 

"With a brief window until bulk deliveries from the nearly 600-strong aircraft order book commence in earnest from 2027, the time is right for me to hand over the reins for the next phase of Air India's rise," Wilson said.

The loss-making airline, acquired by the Tata Group from the government in January 2022, has been facing various headwinds even as it is in the middle of an ambitious transformation plan. According to him, over the four years since Air India's privatisation, the airline has seen tremendous change and progress. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Right time to hand over reins of Air India: Campbell Wilson
LIVE! Right time to hand over reins of Air India: Campbell Wilson

Assam police at Pawan Khera's residence amid passport row
Assam police at Pawan Khera's residence amid passport row

An Assam Police team is questioning Congress leader Pawan Khera in Delhi regarding allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family.

Air India adds fuel surcharge, ticket prices set to rise
Air India adds fuel surcharge, ticket prices set to rise

Air India group announces fuel surcharges on domestic and international flights due to rising Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, following the government's decision to cap domestic ATF price hikes.

What Happens When Trump's Deadline Expires?
What Happens When Trump's Deadline Expires?

Trump may strike. He may announce productive talks and extend again. He may do both at the same time.Iran will not open the Strait on someone else's terms, so no matter what happens, that problem will remain unsolved.And the IRGC will...

Iran asks citizens to form 'human chains' around power plants
Iran asks citizens to form 'human chains' around power plants

Facing escalating threats from the US, Iran is mobilizing its citizens to form 'human chains' around power plants as a defensive measure against potential airstrikes, raising concerns about international law and civilian safety.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO