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No LPG shortage; fuel pumps functioning normally: Govt

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Addressing the recent developments in the West Asia crisis, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the ministry of petroleum & natural gas, denied any shortage of LPG in India, asserting that no "dryout" has been reported at petrol pumps across the country. 

She further noted that 6,500 tonnes of commercial LPG were sold yesterday to meet the ongoing demand for the fuel.Speaking at the Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, the Joint Secretary further noted that all petrol pumps across the country are operating normally. 

She mentioned that oil marketing companies have organised 1,300 awareness camps to provide information on the availability of 5 kg cylinders to consumers. 

During these awareness camps, a total of 10,005 cylinders were sold by the oil marketing companies."...No dryout has been reported in LPG distributor ships, all the petrol pumps are operating normally...No dryout has been reported in the petrol pumps also...6500 tonnes of commercial LPG sold yesterday...1300 awareness camps have been organised by the oil marketing companies for the past four days.. Companies have sold 10,005 cylinders... The awareness camps aim to provide information on the availability of 5 kg cylinders to consumers," said Sharma.

Earlier, a high-level review meeting, chaired by the secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, with State officials, underscored measures to ensure adequate LPG supply across the country.  -- ANI

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