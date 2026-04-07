HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Macron confirms return of French citizens held in Iran

Tue, 07 April 2026
Share:
19:50
French President Emmanuel Macron/Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron/Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday confirmed that Iranian authorities have released two French nationals, according to media reports citing his post on X. 

"Ccile Kohler and Jacques Paris are free and on their way to France, after three and a half years in detention in Iran," the French president wrote on X. 

The two had spent nearly four years in Tehran's Evin Prison before their release. 

Officials said they are now travelling back to France. "Our compatriots are finally free and on their way to France,' Macron said in a separate post, thanking those involved in the negotiations. 

French authorities have earlier described the detention as "state hostage-taking.' 

Kohler and Paris were arrested in May 2022 while visiting Iran as tourists.

TOP STORIES

'A whole civilisation will die tonight', Trump warns Iran
'A whole civilisation will die tonight', Trump warns Iran

As the deadline for military action against Tehran approaches, US President Donald Trump has issued a series of provocative statements suggesting a monumental shift in the geopolitical landscape.

LIVE! Ball in Iran's court, says JD Vance on talks amid warning
LIVE! Ball in Iran's court, says JD Vance on talks amid warning

IPL 2026 Updates: Heavy rain delays RR vs MI match in Guwahati
IPL 2026 Updates: Heavy rain delays RR vs MI match in Guwahati

What Happens When Trump's Deadline Expires?
What Happens When Trump's Deadline Expires?

Trump may strike. He may announce productive talks and extend again. He may do both at the same time.Iran will not open the Strait on someone else's terms, so no matter what happens, that problem will remain unsolved.And the IRGC will...

Will Iran Be Browbeaten By Trump's Threats?
Will Iran Be Browbeaten By Trump's Threats?

Far from it; the country's resistance to the US, its nuclear ambitions, and its pursuit of influence and proxies across the Middle East are driven by a constant search for independence and security.Thus, Iran will never capitulate.Trump...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO