Macron confirms return of French citizens held in Iran

19:50

French President Emmanuel Macron/Ludovic Marin/Pool/Reuters





"Ccile Kohler and Jacques Paris are free and on their way to France, after three and a half years in detention in Iran," the French president wrote on X.





The two had spent nearly four years in Tehran's Evin Prison before their release.





Officials said they are now travelling back to France. "Our compatriots are finally free and on their way to France,' Macron said in a separate post, thanking those involved in the negotiations.





French authorities have earlier described the detention as "state hostage-taking.'





Kohler and Paris were arrested in May 2022 while visiting Iran as tourists.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday confirmed that Iranian authorities have released two French nationals, according to media reports citing his post on X.