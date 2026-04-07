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King Fahd Causeway, linking Saudi to Bahrain reopens

Tue, 07 April 2026
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The King Fahd Causeway, a major bridge connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, reopened on Tuesday morning after being shut down for several hours due to potential threats linked to Iran. 

In a post on X, the King Fahd Causeway Authority confirmed that the road -- Bahrain's only land connection to the Arabian Peninsula -- was operational again. Bahrain's airport has remained closed for weeks amid ongoing Iranian attacks. 

The temporary closure of the causeway followed a ballistic missile strike from Iran aimed at Saudi Arabia, which may have caused damage to energy infrastructure. Saudi officials have not provided further details about the extent of the damage. -- Agencies

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