King Fahd Causeway, linking Saudi to Bahrain reopens

13:06





In a post on X, the King Fahd Causeway Authority confirmed that the road -- Bahrain's only land connection to the Arabian Peninsula -- was operational again. Bahrain's airport has remained closed for weeks amid ongoing Iranian attacks.





The temporary closure of the causeway followed a ballistic missile strike from Iran aimed at Saudi Arabia, which may have caused damage to energy infrastructure. Saudi officials have not provided further details about the extent of the damage. -- Agencies

The King Fahd Causeway, a major bridge connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain, reopened on Tuesday morning after being shut down for several hours due to potential threats linked to Iran.