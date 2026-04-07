'Kasab Drank Urine, Didn't Eat Biryani'

12:46





Fresh off the release of his English book Unlikely Paradise, Raut not just explains the book to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff but also goes beyond to explain the political happenings in the country.





Originally written in Marathi as Narkatla Swarg, the book was born out of his time behind bars -- over 100 days in jail that he describes not as silence, but as a period of observation and reckoning.





The conversation with Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MPdoesn't begin gently -- it arrives loaded with defiance, much like the man himself.