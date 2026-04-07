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Iran's Kharg Island under attack as US deadline looms

Tue, 07 April 2026
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A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, February 25, 2026/Planet Labs PBC/Handout via/Reuters
A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, February 25, 2026/Planet Labs PBC/Handout via/Reuters
Iran's key oil export terminal on Kharg Island came under attack on Tuesday, according to Iranian state media outlet Mehr News, in a significant escalation of the month-long confrontation between the United States and Iran. 

The small island in the Persian Gulf serves as Tehran's most vital oil facility. 

Several strikes reportedly hit the site, which lies at the heart of the ongoing military standoff that has already sent shockwaves through global energy markets. 

Kharg Island handles nearly 90 percent of Iran's oil exports. 

Much of the Iranian mainland coastline is too shallow for large tankers, which makes the island essential for the country's energy trade. 

The location of the island, opposite US military bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, leaves it exposed in any heightened conflict. 

The latest strikes follow Iran's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil transit routes, which has added to the turbulence in energy prices. 

US President Donald Trump had earlier signalled the possibility of action against the facility. 

In comments to the Financial Times, he said, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options." 

Such a move is viewed as a way to squeeze Iran's oil revenue and reduce its influence over the Strait of Hormuz. 

The island's role in export operations means any disruption there directly affects Tehran's ability to sustain its position in the wider confrontation.  -- ANI

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