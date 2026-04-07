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Iranians want more strikes, 'willing to suffer': Trump

Tue, 07 April 2026
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United States President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to decimate Iran within four hours if it did not agree to a deal by Tuesday night, while brushing aside allegations of possible war crimes in case of attacks on power plants and bridges. 

"We have a plan, because of the power of our military, where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow (Tuesday) night, where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again, I mean complete demolition by 12 o'clock,  and it'll happen over a period of four hours, if we wanted to," Trump told a press conference in Washington, DC.

He asked Iran to make a deal with the US and open the Hormuz Strait for free movement of oil by 8 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.

When asked about allegations of carrying out possible war crimes if the US attacks Iran's bridges and power plants, Trump said: "No, not at all." 
Trump insisted that Iranians want him to conduct more strikes and they are "willing to suffer" for freedom. 

Trump said the US may even help Iran in rebuilding the country if it agreed to a deal.

"We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation," Trump said.

Iran has rejected a 45-day ceasefire proposal and said it wants a permanent end to the war.

The US stepped up threats against Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face a barrage of attacks on civilian targets.  Today will be the largest volume of strikes since day one,  United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said.  

"Tomorrow, even more than today. And then Iran has a choice. Choose wisely, because this president does not play around. You can ask Soleimani, you can ask Maduro. You can ask Khamenei," Hegseth said, with Trump by his side. -- PTI

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