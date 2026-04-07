HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran forms human chains to protect power plants

Tue, 07 April 2026
Share:
21:33
Iranians form a human chain around key infra sites/Image courtesy @IRANinMumbai/ANI Photo
Iranians form a human chain around key infra sites/Image courtesy @IRANinMumbai/ANI Photo
Citizens in the city of Ilam formed a human chain on Tuesday to demonstrate their defiance against recent threats from US President Donald Trump. 

According to the Iranian news agency, Tasnim, the public gathering was organised specifically to condemn the American administration's warnings of potential strikes on Iran's critical infrastructure, including bridges and power plants. 

Visuals from the scene show a diverse group of residents, including men, women, and children, lining the roadside to create a symbolic barrier. 

Participants were seen holding Iranian flags and placards featuring the images of national leaders, while many joined hands to form a continuous line along a main thoroughfare. 

The demonstration served as a direct response to the escalating rhetoric from Washington. 

The people of Ilam used the human chain to voice their opposition to any planned military action targeting the country's civilian and logistical facilities. 

Large banners were also displayed by the protesters, with many individuals chanting patriotic slogans to signify national unity. 

This grassroots mobilisation aligns with a broader national effort to shield strategic assets. 

Amid escalating tensions and direct threats from the US to target civilian infrastructure, Iran's Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, has called on the nation's athletes and artists to form "human chains" around power plants. 

This is seen as a symbolic and physical attempt to deter potential airstrikes following a series of specific ultimatums from the US administration. 

In a video message, Rahimi invited all youth, athletes, artists, students and faculty on Tuesday at 2 PM local time to gather near power plants. 

"These are our wealth and belongings," he stated, urging the public to protect the nation's resources as the deadline set by the White House approaches. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

'A whole civilisation will die tonight', Trump warns Iran
'A whole civilisation will die tonight', Trump warns Iran

As the deadline for military action against Tehran approaches, US President Donald Trump has issued a series of provocative statements suggesting a monumental shift in the geopolitical landscape.

LIVE! Russia, China veto UN resolution on reopening Hormuz
LIVE! Russia, China veto UN resolution on reopening Hormuz

Multiple airstrikes across Iran as US deadline looms
Multiple airstrikes across Iran as US deadline looms

Tensions between Washington, DC and Tehran have reached a boiling point, as a heavy barrage of aerial strikes was reported across multiple locations in Iran on Tuesday.

What Happens When Trump's Deadline Expires?
What Happens When Trump's Deadline Expires?

Trump may strike. He may announce productive talks and extend again. He may do both at the same time.Iran will not open the Strait on someone else's terms, so no matter what happens, that problem will remain unsolved.And the IRGC will...

5 Times When Trump Extended His 'Or Else...' Deadline for Iran
5 Times When Trump Extended His 'Or Else...' Deadline for Iran

Each time a deadline almost runs out, President Trump hands out a new one.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO