Iran forms human chains to protect power plants

21:33

Iranians form a human chain around key infra sites/Image courtesy @IRANinMumbai/ANI Photo





According to the Iranian news agency, Tasnim, the public gathering was organised specifically to condemn the American administration's warnings of potential strikes on Iran's critical infrastructure, including bridges and power plants.





Visuals from the scene show a diverse group of residents, including men, women, and children, lining the roadside to create a symbolic barrier.





Participants were seen holding Iranian flags and placards featuring the images of national leaders, while many joined hands to form a continuous line along a main thoroughfare.





The demonstration served as a direct response to the escalating rhetoric from Washington.





The people of Ilam used the human chain to voice their opposition to any planned military action targeting the country's civilian and logistical facilities.





Large banners were also displayed by the protesters, with many individuals chanting patriotic slogans to signify national unity.





This grassroots mobilisation aligns with a broader national effort to shield strategic assets.





Amid escalating tensions and direct threats from the US to target civilian infrastructure, Iran's Deputy Sports Minister, Alireza Rahimi, has called on the nation's athletes and artists to form "human chains" around power plants.





This is seen as a symbolic and physical attempt to deter potential airstrikes following a series of specific ultimatums from the US administration.





In a video message, Rahimi invited all youth, athletes, artists, students and faculty on Tuesday at 2 PM local time to gather near power plants.





"These are our wealth and belongings," he stated, urging the public to protect the nation's resources as the deadline set by the White House approaches. -- ANI

Citizens in the city of Ilam formed a human chain on Tuesday to demonstrate their defiance against recent threats from US President Donald Trump.