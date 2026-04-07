Gunmen attack Israeli consulate building in Istanbul

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A drone strike in Basra, Iraq. Essam al-Sudani/Reuters





The other two attackers were captured after being injured. Two police officers also suffered minor injuries in the exchange, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said. Authorities noted that the assailants were armed with long-barrelled weapons.





Interior Minister Mustafa Cifti stated on X that the attackers had traveled to Istanbul from the nearby city of Izmit in a rented vehicle. He added that one of them was connected to a group he described as "exploiting religion,' though he did not name the organisation. The Islamic State group has previously carried out deadly attacks in Turkiye.





Officials also said that two of the attackers were brothers, and one had a prior criminal record related to drug offences. The consulate is located in a high-rise building, and authorities confirmed that no Israeli diplomats are currently stationed at Israeli missions in Turkiye.





Israel had withdrawn its diplomats due to security concerns and worsening relations with Turkiye following the war in Gaza. Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced that an investigation into the incident has been launched. -- Agencies

Three attackers opened fire on police stationed outside a building that houses the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, triggering a gunfight that left one assailant dead, according to Turkish officials.