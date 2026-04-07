Govt refutes reports of migrants returning home amid LPG crisis

11:44

Customers wait for LPG cylinders





"After a week of monitoring, we found no signs of migrants returning to their native places in large numbers," a senior official told ANI. Officials said that passenger footfall was tracked at several key railway stations across the country, and no significant increase was recorded that could indicate a mass exodus of migrant workers.





A fact-check report based on the week-long ground assessment has since been prepared and submitted to the Prime Minister's Office, sources confirmed. The government's rebuttal comes amid circulating reports that the LPG crisis -- linked to supply disruptions stemming from the ongoing West Asia war -- has triggered panic among migrant workers, prompting many to head back to their villages.





A high-level review meeting, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), with State officials, underscored measures to ensure adequate LPG supply across the country. States were directed to prioritise LPG distribution -- particularly for domestic and essential needs -- while maintaining strict vigilance against hoarding, diversion, and the spread of misinformation.





On reports concerning Free Trade LPG (FTL) supplies to migrant workers, States clarified that there is no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrants and that supplies remain stable. The Secretary also informed that States may consider managing targeted distribution of 5 kg FTL LPG cylinders based on local requirements, in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). -- ANI

The government refuted reports suggesting that migrants are returning to their home states in large numbers due to the ongoing LPG crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict. Top government sources told ANI that a ground-level assessment was conducted across major railway stations to gauge the actual movement of migrant workers.