Delhi Capitals seek runs from top-order against mis-firing Gujarat Titans

18:44





Delhi Capitals have had near perfect couple of games with the ball while 22-year-old Sameer Rizvi has been carrying the bulk of their batting load, having come of age early in the season.





If the likes of Rahul and Co. get into the groove, the Delhi Capitals will become a more formidable unit.





Rahul can't be blamed for the way he has got out in his first two innings and it is only a matter of time before he finds his consistency.





Nitish Rana would be feeling more pressure having got the opportunity to bat at number three.





Pathum Nissanka found his range in the last game here, giving him additional confidence to take on the Gujarat Titans pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj in the powerplay.





Having smashed his third IPL fifty in a row (one came last season), Rizvi is on a rampage.





He always had the ability to take spinners to the cleaners but he is now able to change gears even against the fast bowlers.





The first half of his innings against Mumbai Indians was rather measured before he went ballistic to script a comfortable win for his team.





Mukesh Kumar has been impressive with the ball while captain Axar Patel has been effective as ever both in the powerplay and middle overs. -- PTI

Delhi Capitals will be expecting runs from their KL Rahul-led top-order as they look to maintain their winning momentum against a faltering Gujarat Titans in the IPL in New Delhi on Wednesday.