CM Fadnavis inaugurates works of India's first Pod taxi project in Mumbai

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Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar were present at the function along with the chief minister at Dimond Garden metro station in Chembur.





The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is executing the pod taxi project between Kurla and Bandra Kurla Complex to provide last-mile connectivity to the biggest business district in the financial capital.





The 8.85-km Automated Rapid Transit System (ARTS) is expected to boost last-mile connectivity when it is developed in phases, MMRDA officials said.





The project route will have 22 air-conditioned stations spaced at intervals of about 200 metres, with Phase I covering a 3.36-km stretch between Bandra (East) and Kurla.





The system will connect key locations such as LBS Marg, Kalanagar, and BKC, linking Bandra and Kurla suburban railway stations.





The driverless, AI-based pods will run on battery power along a dedicated guideway, each carrying up to six passengers at a maximum speed of 40 kmph with a headway of 15 seconds.





The pods will stop only at stations selected by passengers, enabling faster and more efficient travel. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday performed the groundbreaking ceremony for India's first Pod taxi project, an Automated Rapid Transit System being developed between Kurla and BKC in Mumbai to provide last-mile connectivity for daily commuters.