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BSE Sensex top gainers today

Tue, 07 April 2026
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Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday, as a drop in crude oil prices and a rally in global markets calmed investors' sentiment. 

Also, buying in IT stocks aided recovery in the markets after early losses. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 509.73 points, or 0.69 percent, to settle at 74,616.58. 

During the day, it hit a high of 74,686.32 and a low of 73,282.41, gyrating 1,403.91 points. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 155.40 points, or 0.68 percent, to end at 23,123.65. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and Hindustan Unilever were among the major gainers. -- PTI

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