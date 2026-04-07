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Bridge linking Saudi to Bahrain closed over Iran threats

Tue, 07 April 2026
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The King Fahd Causeway -- a vital bridge connecting Saudi Arabia to Bahrain -- was closed early Tuesday due to concerns over potential Iranian attacks. 

The King Fahd Causeway Authority announced the decision on X, stating that vehicle movement had been suspended as a precaution amid threats targeting Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. 

The 25-kilometre (15.5-mile) bridge is Bahrain's only road link to the Arabian Peninsula and is strategically significant, especially as the island nation hosts the US Navy's 5th Fleet. 

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday at 8 pm EDT, and warning of possible strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges if the demand is not met. -- Agencies

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